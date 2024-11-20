Fact-Check: Old Video Of Tulsi Gabbard Performing Bhajan Shared as Recent

advertisement
Following her announcement as the Director of National Intelligence of the United States of America (USA), a video showing Tulsi Gabbard performing devotional music on stage is being shared on social media platforms.
What are users saying?: Those sharing have written, "Just two days ago, Tulsi Gabbard was singing the Maha Mantra on the 50th anniversary of ISKON." (sic.)
They added that President Joe Biden's administration had put Gabbard on a "secret terror list." They concluded the claim by stating Indian Hindus were in powerful positions today.
This post recorded 178.9K views at the time of recording the video. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is misleading as this is an old video.
This video is from 2016 when Gabbard attended the 50th Anniversary Gala Event of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Washington DC.
What we found: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a similar video on YouTube uploaded by a channel ISKCON news on 16 September 2016
It was uploaded with the title, "Tulsi Gabbard's Speech at ISKCON 50th Anniversary Gala Event in Washington D.C."
We matched the frames of both the clips and found similarities.
Around 8:45 minutes of the video, Gabbard can be heard stating the same contents as the viral video.
We also found a similar video on Mahakrsh Krshrath's YouTube channel which was also uploaded in 2017.
Additional information: The viral claim added that Gabbard was put on a "secret terror list."
In September 2024, she took to social media and claimed that she was subjected to multiple rounds of checking at airports and was eventually told that she was put on the list .
Gabbard opined that this happened because she was vocal in her criticism against former Vice-President and Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.
Conclusion: An old video from 2016 showing Gabbard engaged in devotional music is being falsely shared as recent.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)