Old Clip of Polish Politician on Accepting Refugees Linked to Russia-Ukraine War

A video of a Polish leader, Dominik Tarczyński, in which he is talking about not accepting "illegal Muslim immigrants" is being linked to the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.

In the video, the leader is questioned about accepting refugees to which he says, "If you're asking me about Muslim illegal immigration then none," adding that Poland took over two million (20 lakh) Ukrainians, who are working.

However, we found that the statement is not recent. The interview was conducted by a British news TV outlet, Channel 4, in June 2018 in which Tarczyński spoke about migration and refugees, and made this statement.