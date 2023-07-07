Old Video of a Burning French Cathedral Incorrectly Linked to France Protests

The video is an old one and shows St Peter's and St Paul's Cathedral in Nantes in France.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a cathedral on fire is going viral on social media platforms, where users are linking it to the recent protests in France.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we found out?: We did a reverse Google image search on the viral video and were led to several news reports which carried the same visuals.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the BBC report.
A report by the Associated Press (AP) mentioned that no injuries were reported in the fire.
According to AP, the fire had destroyed the organ known as the "soul of the cathedral" and stained the glass windows.
It further noted that the cathedral, which was built over five centuries ago and was completed in 1891, had survived another major fire in 1972.
The main organ had previously been burned in the fire in 1972.
Conclusion: The video is not related to the recent protests in France. The visuals date back to the 2020 fire accident at St Peter's and St Paul's Cathedral in Nantes in France.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)