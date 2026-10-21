Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Video from Georgia Falsely Linked to Protests in France

Fact-Check: Old Video from Georgia Falsely Linked to Protests in France

We found out that the video shows the 2024 protests in Georgia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a man shooting fireworks with a crowd watching is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the current protests in France.</p></div>
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A video of a man shooting fireworks with a crowd watching is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the current protests in France.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a man shooting fireworks with a crowd watching is going viral on social media, claiming to show the current protests in France.

  • Demonstrations began in France in late September 2026 when students began protesting over poor schooling conditions, including teacher shortages and dismal facilities.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from 2024 and shows protests against the suspension of the European Union accession process in Georgia.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post from December with similar visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 2 December 2024, is captioned, "Fireworks at anti-government protest in Georgia". (translated from Polish to English)

The video dates back to 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We also found a post by British news outlet The Telegraph about the same incident.

  • The video's caption reads, "Protesters in Georgia used a makeshift firework gun against riot police on the third night of violent clashes with the pro-Russian government in the capital."

  • According to a report by the Associated Press, protesters used fireworks against riot police when they gathered across Georgia as part of demonstrations against the government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

Associated Press also reported on the incident. 

(Source: Associated Press/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is from 2024 and shows protests against the suspension of Georgia's European Union accession process.

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