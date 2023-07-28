Does This Video Show Wife of Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan Beating Her Help?

Fact-check: Old video shared as wife of Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan thrashed a Pakistani maid on the street.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a woman thrashing another woman on the streets is going viral on the internet to claim that the wife of Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, beat up a Pakistani 'maid'.
Who shared this?: Along with social media users, several news media outlets like News18, ABP Live and Dainik Jagran also shared the claim.
They also mentioned that they 'could not confirm the authenticity of the video'.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any credible or recent reports about the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan's wife assaulting someone in Pakistan.
On conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a Facebook post from 31 May.
The caption of the post said, "Video footage of a Chinese woman physically attacking a Pakistani lady in public without anyone intervening in the Punjab region has gone viral online. It is unknown what the altercation was over."
We reached out to Pakistani journalists: Lubna Jerar Naqvi, a fact-checker and journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan told us that there is no evidence that this video is recent, and Rong left from Pakistan in January.
She also pointed out that the vehicles seen in the background were older models of cars that were popular in the 1990s, which hints that the video could be an old one.
Another journalist from Pakistan, Faiz Paracha, also clarified to us that this viral video is an old one.
Who is Nong Rong?: Rong served as the 18th Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan from 2020 to 2023.
We also looked at the X handle of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and didn't find any mention of a new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.
Conclusion: While we were unable to independently verify the time and location of the viral video, it is clear that the video is old and does not show Rong's wife beating up her domestic help.
