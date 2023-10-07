Old Video of Lawyers' Protest Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shared as Recent

Fact-Check: This video is not recent, but from 2019.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of people carrying a mock "funeral" and chanting slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath is being shared claiming that it shows a recent protest by lawyers from High Court protesting against the BJP leader.
What are the users saying?: Those sharing this video wrote that no such "funeral" has been taken out against any government in India.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: Although the video shows lawyers protesting against CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, it is not recent.
This video dates back to 2019 when the High Court lawyers took out a "funeral procession" against the setting up of the State Education Service Tribunal in Lucknow, UP.
How did we find out?: We conducted a relevant keyword search and found reports from Hindi daily Amar Ujala published on 12 September 2019.
Here is a preview of the report.
We matched certain elements in the cover image of the Amar Ujala report and the viral video and found similarities.
Swipe right to see the comparison.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the Amar Ujala cover image.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the Amar Ujala cover image.
Amar Ujala reported that the high court lawyers took out a funeral in protest against the UP government for setting up the State Education Service Tribunal in Lucknow.
The protest was held under the leadership of Advocate Ritesh Srivastava who had warned of an "indefinite fast on the tribunal issue."
Amar Ujala reported that the High Court Bar had also issued a release to "abstain from judicial work regarding the demand for establishment of Education Service Tribunal."
Another Hindi news outlet, Patrika reported about this incident from 2019.
UP Police dismisses claim: We also found a comment by the District Commissioner of Police City, Prayagraj, under a post by an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Speak_Up_India.
The police clarified that the video was old from 2020. It warned the users to, "not spread unconfirmed and misleading news."
Conclusion: Hence, this is not a recent video. This video is from a 2019 lawyers protest against the State Education Service Tribunal in Lucknow, UP.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)