Old Picture Used to Falsely Claim ‘KCR Distributing Ramzan Gifts’

As India continues fighting the coronavirus pandemic, misinformation aimed at fanning communal tensions is gaining ground with each passing day. In one such case, an image showing a gift packet is being shared on social media to insinuate that the Telangana government is distributing gifts among Muslims while no festivities are being allowed for Hindus and other religious communities.

Not only is the image old, the fact that the Telangana government distributed gifts during Ramzan is also untrue.