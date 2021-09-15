Old Photo of Mumbai Road Filled With Potholes Shared as Varanasi

An old photograph from Mumbai showing several potholes on a road has been shared by several social media users as that of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The photo, which dates back to 2017, was taken by The Times of India photojournalist SL Shanth Kumar and was from Sion area of Mumbai.

We also found the same photograph was previously shared by users as different Indian cities and it became a template for a memes with people referring to the potholes as craters on the moon.