Old Photo of an Exploded Laptop Falsely Linked To Explosions In Lebanon

A photo showing an exploded laptop with other devices is going viral where users are linking this image to a series of device explosions that recently happened in Lebanon.

The claim stated, "Mossad is unstoppable. Lebanon/Beirut/Hezbollah on knees".

Some context: On 17 and 18 September, thousands of pagers and radio devices exploded in two separate incidents in Lebanon, leaving thousands of people and killing at least 37.