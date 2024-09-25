Old Photo of an Exploded Laptop Falsely Linked To Explosions In Lebanon

advertisement
A photo showing an exploded laptop with other devices is going viral where users are linking this image to a series of device explosions that recently happened in Lebanon.
The claim stated, "Mossad is unstoppable. Lebanon/Beirut/Hezbollah on knees".
Some context: On 17 and 18 September, thousands of pagers and radio devices exploded in two separate incidents in Lebanon, leaving thousands of people and killing at least 37.
Lebanon and Hezbollah, whose members and devices were targeted, have blamed Israel for the attack.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an old Facebook post shared on 6 May 2021.
We also found a Reddit post sharing the same image on 4 February 2021.
We also did not find any credible report about the recent explosions in Lebanon carrying this image.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated image of an exploded laptop is going viral to claim that it shows a recently exploded device in Lebanon.
