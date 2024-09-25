Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Photo of an Exploded Laptop Falsely Linked To Explosions In Lebanon

Old Photo of an Exploded Laptop Falsely Linked To Explosions In Lebanon

This image has been on the internet since 2021 and is unrelated to the recent explosions in Lebanon.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-check: An old and unrelated image of an exploded laptop is going viral to claim that it shows a recently exploded device in Lebanon.
i

Fact-check: An old and unrelated image of an exploded laptop is going viral to claim that it shows a recently exploded device in Lebanon.

(Photo: The Quint)

A photo showing an exploded laptop with other devices is going viral where users are linking this image to a series of device explosions that recently happened in Lebanon.

The claim stated, "Mossad is unstoppable. Lebanon/Beirut/Hezbollah on knees".

Some context: On 17 and 18 September, thousands of pagers and radio devices exploded in two separate incidents in Lebanon, leaving thousands of people and killing at least 37.

  • Lebanon and Hezbollah, whose members and devices were targeted, have blamed Israel for the attack.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image has been on the internet since 2021 and is unrelated to the recent explosions in Lebanon.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an old Facebook post shared on 6 May 2021.

  • We also found a Reddit post sharing the same image on 4 February 2021.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: Reddit/Screenshot)

  • We also did not find any credible report about the recent explosions in Lebanon carrying this image.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated image of an exploded laptop is going viral to claim that it shows a recently exploded device in Lebanon.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

