Fact-Check: Old Video From Bengaluru Falsely Linked to Delhi Floods

A video showing a flood-like situation is being shared on social media platforms as a recent situation from Delhi.
Context: Delhi was recently engulfed in fatal flash flooding brought on by unexpected rains. Four more drowned in submerged underpasses, making at least 11 persons who perished as a result of the rain and flooding.
How did we find out?: At first, we took multiple screenshots of the video and then a Google reverse image search on some of them.
The results showed us posts from 2022 by India.com and YouTuber Akash Banerjee.
These posts included a video which was the same as the viral video.
These posts noted that the video was from 2022 and showed Bengaluru, Karnataka and not Delhi, as claimed.
We also noticed the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sign on the boards in the viral video.
In September 2022, rains inundated half of Bengaluru, resulting in one fatality and 75 areas submerged. The residents of approximately 2,000 flooded dwellings were forced to flee, while 10,000 additional residences were marooned and 20,000 cars were damaged, reported The Times of India.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows severe flooding in Delhi.
