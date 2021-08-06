No, Class-10 and 12 Students From UP Don’t Have to Take Special Tests

The screenshot of the News18 Hindi report discussing Assam's notification was shared as that of the UP government's.
(Photo: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot of a News18 Hindi report, which says that students of classes 10 and 12 will have to take special exams to apply for governments jobs, is doing the rounds with an image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, implying that the policy change has happened in the state.
However, we found that the screenshot is being shared without context. The full News18 report actually talks about Assam, which had recently added the 'special test' clause for students applying for government jobs, only to scrap it after protests.
CLAIM
The screenshot of the News18 Hindi report carries the following headline, "Sarkari Naukri: 10वी 12वी प्रमोट होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को सरकारी नौकरी के लिए देना होगा स्पेशल एग्जाम"
[Translation: Goverenment Jobs: Students being promoted to Class 10 and 12 will have to take special tests for government jobs]
It further reads: "As per orders, marksheets of students being promoted to classes 10 and 12 during the pandemic will not be accepted for government jobs."
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked up the headline on Google and came across the News18 report.
This report, which was updated on 7 July, had different text as compared to the screenshot. Since the screenshot appears to have been taken from a mobile phone, we compared it with one of the reports we found and noticed the difference in text.
The older version of the article carries the same text as the screenshot, with an additional line in the end.
The report on the website specifies that the clause was announced by the Assam government and that students may have to appear for a special exam.
However, the report has now been updated to mention in the beginning of the sentence that the notification was issued by the Assam government. (An archived version of the report can be seen here.)
The archived version of the website has the same text as the screenshot in the claim.
NDTV reported that following the cancellation of the 2021 board exams for classes 10 and 12 due to the pandemic, the government of Assam had issued a notification stating that students wanting to become teachers or apply for government jobs would have to appear for 'special' exams.
However, after huge protests, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met various students' unions and discussed the new clause. He announced that the 'special' exam would be dropped and institutes may hold their own tests, if necessary.
Clearly, the Uttar Pradesh government did not announce any 'special' test for students of classes 10 and 12, who may want to apply for teaching or government jobs. The Assam government had announced this clause, which was later dropped following protests by student bodies.
Published: undefined