Muslim Woman Attacked in France? No, Video is From Tatarstan

Video of a Muslim woman being attacked in public in the Republic of Tatarstan – a federal subject of the Russian Federation – is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it is from France. There has been a increase in the falsehoods and misinformation related to France in the backdrop of the beheading of a teacher in Paris and the recent attack in Nice.

The aforementioned video is highly disturbing in nature and shows a woman in a burqa being attacked by a man in broad daylight. It is being massively shared on Twitter and Facebook with a claim which reads: “फ्रांस से रुझान आने शुरू” [Translation: Trends have started showing in France]

We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search using the Yandex search engine. This directed us to the same video uploaded by several Russian websites. According to this report from July, by a Russian news outlet, CCTV footage from a park in Nizhnekamsk revealed that a man attacked women in front of their children.

The report also mentioned that the accused was arrested by the cops and he confessed that he “hated women” and attacked them for this purpose. The full video was uploaded by the news daily on their Facebook page.

Further, we also found a tweet by journalist CJ Werleman where he stated that the video is from Nizhnekamsk city, Republic of Tatarstan.

Evidently, video of a man attacking women in Tatarstan has been revived in wake of the Paris incident.

