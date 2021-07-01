Muslim BTS Fan Plays Music on Mosque Speakers? No, Story is Satire

A photo with a 'news' story with the headline 'Muslim BTS fan accidentally plays the song 'Dynamite' instead of Azaan on loudspeakers at 4 am; gets arrested' is being shared on social media. The story states that 21-year-old Aqib Ali accidentally connected his mobile phone to the Shahi Atala Masjid's speakers and was later fined for the same.

We found that the photo actually came from a satirical Instagram page called Realinshots, a play on the name of the news aggregator InShorts. The page's description clearly states that none of the news posted on their page is real.