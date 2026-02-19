Fabricated Statement Attributed to Mitchell Marsh on 2023 World Cup Goes Viral

advertisement
A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms carrying a quote from Australia cricket team's T20-format captain, Mitchell Marsh, is being shared on the internet after their exit from the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
What did the viral claim say?: It attributed a quote to Marsh that said, "It hurts on not entering super 8 but we are still the champions of the real world cup so i will sleep remembering that today. (sic)"
What are the facts?: There is no evidence to support the claim that Marsh indeed made such a statement after his team lost against Sri Lanka. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: A report published by Mathrubhumi talked about how there is still a chance for Australia to qualify for the group of 8 stage after they registered two consecutive losses.
The Australian captain, while speaking to the press, said, "We're in the lap of the Gods now I think...Lot of emotions in the room right now. Haven't been at our best. Disappointed bunch at the moment."
He credited Sri Lanka and said that his team was outplayed.
The report did not carry any mention of Marsh making a comment about Australia winning the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.
What did the press conference show?: The official Facebook handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared the full video of the press conference on 16 February.
It showed the Australian captain talking about how the execution went wrong. He then credited the Sri Lankans for their performance and said that his team was outplayed by them.
Marsh was then heard answering questions about him replacing Matt Renshaw, who was the highest run scorer for his team in the previous match.
He further said that the Australians should not have lost to Zimbabwe.
Nowhere did the Australian captain talk about the 2023 World Cup or make any statement similar to the viral claim.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim carried a fabricated statement that was being shared to mislead the audience.
