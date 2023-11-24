WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assembly Elections, CWC and Israel-Hamas

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assembly Elections, CWC and Israel-Hamas

Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: False claims about the cricket world cup, Israel-Hamas war and politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati. 

(Source: Aroop Mishra/The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: False claims about the cricket world cup, Israel-Hamas war and politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati.&nbsp;</p></div>
From misinformation around the upcoming state assembly elections in India, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ongoing Israel and Hamas war, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

1. Did PM Modi Ignore Pat Cummins After Handing Over 2023 ICC World Cup Trophy? No!

A video of Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins receiving the 2023 ICC World Cup trophy from Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles was shared on the internet.

Users claimed that PM Modi 'insulted' Cummins and ignored him.

An archive of the post can be found here

However, we found out that the video was clipped.

After presenting the trophy to Cummins, PM Modi was observed exchanging a handshake with him. The Australian captain also greeted his country's deputy PM.

Subsequently, both leaders proceeded to leave the stage and greet the remaining team members.

Read the full story here.

2. BJP Shares Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech To Take a Dig at the Leader

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking, "Bharat mata kaun hai? Kya hai?" (Who and what is Mother India?) is being shared on social media platforms.

Many of these posts come from official handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on X and attempted to take a dig at the Congress leader.

An archive of viral claim can be seen here

However, this video has been clipped.

We went through the longer version of Rahul's address at Bundi in Rajasthan.

In the speech, he said that we raise slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai, but do we know who Bharat Mata is?" Gandhi answered and called the people of the country are "mother India."

He stressed upon the importance of a caste census.

Read our fact-check here.

3. Old, Unrelated Video From Iraq Falsely Shared as 'Palestinians Faking Injuries'

A video showing an empty car blowing up, followed by people huddling up at the site of the blast and playing dead, was being shared on social media platforms.

Users claimed that Palestinians staged the car explosion and then pretended to be 'injured.'

An archive of the post can be found here

This claim is false. The video was shot in 2016 and reportedly shows an operation of Iraq's intelligence unit, Falcon Intelligence Cell which had infiltrated the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

Read our fact-check here.

4. Fact-Check: Mayawati Did Not Express Support for Congress in 2023 MP Elections

Social media users have shared a video of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, where she is heard extending support for the Congress party in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.  

However, the video is altered.

We did not come across any recent news reports or statements that prove the validity of the viral claim. Additionally, we did not find the video shared with the viral claim.

Read the full fact-check here.

5. No, This Video Does Not Show People Singing Hanuman Chalisa During Ind-Aus Clash

Following the India and Australia World Cup Finals, a video circulated on social media with the claim that approximately 1.5 lakh persons were singing the Hanuman Chalisa during the match at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium.

An archive of the post can be found here.

The viral claim is false.

The video is not from the final match between India and Australia that took place on 19 November. It is from the India and Pakistan match that took place on 14 October.

Additionally, the video has been altered to add Hanuman Chalisa.

Read the full story here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

