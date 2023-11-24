WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assembly Elections, CWC and Israel-Hamas

Fact-Check: False claims about the cricket world cup, Israel-Hamas war and politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati.
(Source: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
From misinformation around the upcoming state assembly elections in India, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ongoing Israel and Hamas war, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video of Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins receiving the 2023 ICC World Cup trophy from Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles was shared on the internet.
Users claimed that PM Modi 'insulted' Cummins and ignored him.
However, we found out that the video was clipped.
After presenting the trophy to Cummins, PM Modi was observed exchanging a handshake with him. The Australian captain also greeted his country's deputy PM.
Subsequently, both leaders proceeded to leave the stage and greet the remaining team members.
Read the full story here.
In the run-up to the state assembly elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking, "Bharat mata kaun hai? Kya hai?" (Who and what is Mother India?) is being shared on social media platforms.
Many of these posts come from official handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on X and attempted to take a dig at the Congress leader.
An archive of viral claim can be seen here.
However, this video has been clipped.
We went through the longer version of Rahul's address at Bundi in Rajasthan.
In the speech, he said that we raise slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai, but do we know who Bharat Mata is?" Gandhi answered and called the people of the country are "mother India."
He stressed upon the importance of a caste census.
Read our fact-check here.
A video showing an empty car blowing up, followed by people huddling up at the site of the blast and playing dead, was being shared on social media platforms.
Users claimed that Palestinians staged the car explosion and then pretended to be 'injured.'
Social media users have shared a video of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, where she is heard extending support for the Congress party in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
However, the video is altered.
We did not come across any recent news reports or statements that prove the validity of the viral claim. Additionally, we did not find the video shared with the viral claim.
Read the full fact-check here.
