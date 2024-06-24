Old Video of Men Being Paraded Half-Naked in MP Shared With Misleading Context

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Men Being Paraded Half-Naked in MP Shared With Misleading Context

The video is from September 2023 and is being falsely linked to the Eid al-Adha festival.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a misleading narrative.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a misleading narrative.</p></div>
A video showing several half-naked men tied to a rope and walking on the streets is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What's the claim?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "In Indore, Abdul and his companions threw stones at the houses of Hindus on Eid & started threatening them. CM Mohan Yadav's police beat up Abdul's gang. They were stripped half naked and tied with ropes & brought to the place where they thrown the stones!."

An archive of the post can be found here.

We received a query about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline as well. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

Are these claims true?: No, the video dates back to September 2023, when two groups pelted stones at each other due to a dispute in the Sadar Bazar police station area of Madhya Pradesh.

What led us to the truth?: On using the help of Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a shorter version published in a news report by Times of India.

  • It mentioned that the police in MP arrested eight men, who were accused of stone-pelting, and paraded them half-naked on the streets.

The report was published on 10 September 2023.

News reports: A report published in ETV Bharat said that two groups pelted stones at each other after a dispute over a compromise in an old case erupted.

  • The incident occurred in Sadar Bazar police station area, where a case was registered against both the parties.

  • All the people involved in the matter were taken to the area where the dispute occurred and were paraded half-naked.

  • The report identified the accused as Zubair, Mohammad Amjad, Moin Qureshi, Wasim, Mohsin, Masroof, and Shahrukh. The police were also looking for miscreants.

  • According to the police, both groups pelted stones at each due to a dispute. The police arrested the accused and got the stones removed from the place where the incident took place.

The report was published on 10 September 2023.

  • Team WebQoof found the statements given by the police regarding the incident on a verified YouTube channel named 'Khabar Madhya Pradesh'.

  • The police found that the accused had criminal records.

  • It should be noted that the incident is from September 2023, when Shivraj Singh Chouan was serving as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

  • Dr Mohan Yadav became the chief minister of the state in December 2023.

Conclusion: The video is old and is being shared with a misleading context, where some people have falsely linked it to Eid al-Adha.

