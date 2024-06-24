Old Video of Men Being Paraded Half-Naked in MP Shared With Misleading Context

A video showing several half-naked men tied to a rope and walking on the streets is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What's the claim?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "In Indore, Abdul and his companions threw stones at the houses of Hindus on Eid & started threatening them. CM Mohan Yadav's police beat up Abdul's gang. They were stripped half naked and tied with ropes & brought to the place where they thrown the stones!."