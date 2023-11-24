No FIR Against Aussie Cricketer Mitchell Marsh for ‘Disrespecting’ CWC Trophy

After Australia won the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on 19 November, a photo of Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh, who had his feet propped up on the trophy, went viral on social media.

Indian users expressed resentment towards Marshall and the photograph, calling it a 'disrespectful' gesture towards the cup.

Days after this, several media organisations reported that a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against the Australian cricketer in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh for his act.

Who published these reports?: Several media organisations, including Free Press Journal, Sportskeeda, and Mint published reports about a FIR being filed against Marshall in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for "offending the sentiments of Indian cricket team fans."