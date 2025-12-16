Man Dressed in Pakistan Cricket Jersey Misidentified as Bondi Beach Attacker

A photo of a man dressed in Pakistani cricket team jersey, along with other visuals, is going viral on the internet with users identifying him as the alleged shooter in the Bondi beach terror attack case in Australia.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle uploaded the visuals with a caption that said, "Naveed Akram from Lahore Pakistan and live in Australia who involved in bondi beach mass shooting. 10 people shot dead during Jews Hanukkah Festival. pray for Australia (sic)."