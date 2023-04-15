Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: No, This Man Did Not ‘Die’ Defending Al Aqsa Mosque From Attacks

Fact-Check: No, This Man Did Not ‘Die’ Defending Al Aqsa Mosque From Attacks

The photo was taken from an instructional blog post about wrapping a body for funerals, dating back to 2014.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The photo shows a demonstration of funeral processes in Malaysia. 

|

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo shows a demonstration of funeral processes in Malaysia.&nbsp;</p></div>

A photo of a man on the ground wrapped in white cloth is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: People are sharing the photo to claim that it shows a man who died defending an attack on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

An archive of this post can been seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

But...?: We were able to trace the image back to 2014, when it was shared in a blogpost.

  • The blog shared it in a series of instructions of preparing for a funeral.

Also ReadHow Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.

  • On Yandex, we came across a blog post dated 23 October 2014 which mentioned that it showed a Rehlal Al-Khulud program in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • It taught the proper way to conduct funeral rituals to those attending.

(Swipe right to view screenshots.)

The blog post shares details about preparing for a funeral.

It showed photographic instructions for wrapping a body.

What happened at Al Aqsa Mosque?: The Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian citizen at the entrance to the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Israel on 1 April, reported Associated Press.

  • The Israeli state attorney's office closed the case, saying that the police acted "lawfully" and in "self-defense."

Also ReadClip of Paramahansa Yogananda Falsely Shared as Rare Video of Swami Vivekananda

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT