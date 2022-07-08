Fact-Check: Video of Mamata Banerjee Riding Scooter Shared With False Claim

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee riding a two-wheeler amid heavy police presence is doing the rounds on social media.

The video, which shows Banerjee nearly falling off the scooter, is being shared to claim that she had barricaded roads to learn how to ride a scooter.

However, the claim is false. The video dates back to February 2021, when the West Bengal CM took out a rally, riding pillion on an electric scooter to protest against a hike in petrol prices. During the protest, Banerjee nearly fell off the vehicle while travelling from Kalighat to state secretariat Nabanna in West Bengal.