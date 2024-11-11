Is Land Area Owned by Waqf Board More Than That of Pakistan? No!

A claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that the area of properties owned by Waqf Board in India is more than the total land area of Pakistan.

What have users said?: Those sharing the claim have taken a dig at the Congress party and said, "The area of Pakistan is 8.81 lakh square kilometers. And the area of Waqf Board is 9.40 lakh square kilometers. One Pakistan was created outside, one was created inside..."