Does This Viral Video Show Chennai Submerged After Cyclone Ditwah? No!

A post circulating online shows a video of a narrow commercial street submerged in floodwater after intense monsoon rain.
What’s the claim?: The post claims that the clip shows Chennai after Cyclone Ditwah.
Why is it being shared now?: Chennai and nearby districts have been experiencing persistent rainfall for several days due to Cyclone Ditwah, which has led to widespread waterlogging, flooding in multiple neighbourhoods, and traffic disruptions.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The video is from the Park Circus Seven Point Crossing area in Kolkata and dates back to September, when the city experienced heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging.
What we found: We extracted keyframes from the video and ran them through Google Reverse Image Search.
This led us to a Facebook post dated 25 September, which identified the location as Park Circus 7 Point Crossing in Kolkata.
A keyword search further brought up multiple news reports, including one from the Hindustan Times, documenting the record-breaking rainfall in Kolkata on 22-23 September, which caused severe waterlogging across the city.
These dates corroborate the timing of the original post.
We also noted that several shop signs visible in the footage are in Bengali, contradicting the claim that the video shows Chennai.
We ran the frames containing shopfronts through Google Reverse Image Search again, pointed to Park Circus, Ballygunge, Kolkata.
Additionally, we matched one of the establishments, Royal Indian Restaurant, to its Google Street View location in the same area, confirming that the video was recorded in Kolkata, not Chennai.
Conclusion: The claim that the video shows flooding in Chennai after Cyclone Ditwah is unrelated to the recent rainfall in Chennai.
