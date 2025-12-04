Does This Viral Video Show Chennai Submerged After Cyclone Ditwah? No!

A keyword search further brought up multiple news reports, including one from the Hindustan Times, documenting the record-breaking rainfall in Kolkata on 22-23 September, which caused severe waterlogging across the city.

These dates corroborate the timing of the original post.

We also noted that several shop signs visible in the footage are in Bengali, contradicting the claim that the video shows Chennai.

We ran the frames containing shopfronts through Google Reverse Image Search again, pointed to Park Circus, Ballygunge, Kolkata.