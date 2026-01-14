Old Clip Shared to Claim British PM Kier Starmer Was Asked to Leave Pub Recently

advertisement
A video showing a person, reportedly a pub owner, confronting United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, telling him to leave his pub and accusing him of 'failing' at his job, is being shared on social media platforms as recent.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to an X post dated 19 April 2021 by ‘StephenSumner15’ that featured a longer version of the same video.
This confirmed that the viral clip was not recent but from 2021. At the time of the incident, the British Prime Minister was Boris Johnson, not Starmer, who became Prime Minister in July 2024.
Reports by The Guardian and Sky News dated noted this incident between Starmer and the pub owner.
According to these reports, as the Labour Party leader, Starmer visited Bath, as part of an election campaign, when he entered a place named the 'Raven Pub.'
He was encountered Rod Humphries, a co-owner and landlord of the pub, who was unhappy with the Labour Party’s response to the then government’s COVID-19 lockdown measures and asked Starmer to leave.
The BBC reported that after the incident, Humphries told the media that he thought that Starmer had "completely failed" as the Leader of Opposition.
The episode later led the pub’s other co-owner, Tim Perry, to issue an apology to the Labour Party, noted the BBC.
Additionally, the man in the clip could be heard saying, "I have been a labour voter my entire life. You have failed as an ."
Conclusion: The viral clip is from 2021, when Starmer was the Leader of the Opposition.
