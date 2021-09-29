Congress Poster Welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar Altered to Take a Dig at Him

A photo of a poster welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to the Indian National Congress (INC) is being shared on social media, following the announcement of him joining the party on Tuesday, 28 September.

The poster, which carried the photo of Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi, also carried the words saying that he joined the party 'with an air conditioner'. This comes amid reports that Kumar uninstalled an AC that he had in his Communist Party of India's (CPI) Patna office.

However, we found that the poster had been edited to add the words 'AC ke saath' (with an AC) on it, to poke fun at Kumar's actions. The original posters, that have been put up around Delhi, simply welcome him to the party.