Fact-Check: RSS’ Namesake Extends Support to Congress For Lok Sabha Elections

A video of a press conference showing a few men sitting in front of a banner with the text "Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Press Conference" is being shared on social media platforms.

In the press conference, those hosting can be heard speaking in favour of the Congress party. They also extend their support to Congress in the upcoming general elections.

Who shared it?: This video was shared by East Bangalore Congress Sevadal on their X (formerly Twitter) account.