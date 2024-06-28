Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image Shows George Soros With Manmohan Singh's Daughter? No, Claim is False!

Image Shows George Soros With Manmohan Singh's Daughter? No, Claim is False!

The image shows Soros with his wife, Tamiko Bolton from 2012 taken at the time of their engagement.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: The claim is false. Soros is with his wife, Tamiko Bolton in the image. 

|

(Source: The Quint) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: The claim is false. Soros is with his wife,&nbsp;Tamiko Bolton in the image.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An intimate image showing American-Hungarian businessman George Soros with a woman is being shared to claim that it is former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's daughter in the photo.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is this true?: The claim is false. The image shows Soros with his wife, Tamiko Bolton from 2012. It was taken at the time of their engagement.

Also ReadFact-Check: False Claim That Google Maps Has Removed Palestine Goes Viral!

How did we find out?: We did a Google reverse image search on the viral image and came across a similar image on Reuters.

  • The agency stated that Soros and his partner Tamiko Bolton were photographed at his home in Southampton, New York on 11 August 2012.

  • They were photographed at the time when they announced their engagement.

Here is a comparison between the two. 

Dr Manmohan Singh's daughters: With a relevant keyword search, we came across an article by The Indian Express from 2014 which was headlined: "Former PM Manmohan Singh releases ‘Strictly Personal’ book by daughter"

  • It was a photo story and featured an image of his three daughters: Amrit Singh, Daman Singh and Upinder Singh.

L-R: Amrit Singh, Daman Singh and Upinder Singh. 

One of his daughters, Amrit Singh worked in the Accountability Division at the Open Society Justice Initiative where she oversaw projects on numerous rule of law and human rights issues, according to her profile on Stanford Law School's website.

Conclusion: Social media users have shared an image of George Soros with his wife with the false claim that it shows former PM Singh's daughter with him.

Also ReadOld Image of Man Dressed as Adolf Hitler Falsely Linked to Euro 2024 Tournament
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT