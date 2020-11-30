Image From Article 370 Protest in 2019 Viral as Farmers’ Protest

President of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar confirmed to The Quint that the viral image is an old one. Team Webqoof An old image of a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 has been revived to falsely claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ protest. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof President of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar confirmed to The Quint that the viral image is an old one.

An old image from a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 is being widely circulated on social media to falsely claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ protest. The image was uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar’ in August 2019 and the president of the organisation, Simranjit Singh Mann, confirmed to The Quint that it is not related to the current farmers’ protest.

CLAIM

The image uploaded by a Twitter user ‘Exsecular’ had garnered 2,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes at the time of writing this article. The claim shared along with the image reads: “Farmers want article 370 and 35A to restored in Kashmir. (sic)”

You can view the archived version here.

Several social media users shared the image on Twitter and Facebook with similar narrative.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On scanning through the replies received on one of the tweets that shared the viral image, we found that a user had suggested that the image is from August 2019. The user shared a screenshot of the image being uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar.’ Taking clues from here, we searched on the concerned Facebook page and found that the image was uploaded on 8 August 2019.

Speaking to The Quint, Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, confirmed that it’s an old image and is from a protest against the abrogation of Article 370. On 5 August 2019, the BJP-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two Union territories. Evidently, an old image of a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 has been revived to falsely claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ protest.