How to Identify & Beat Online Job Scams

Earning around Rs 4,000 for just subscribing to YouTube channels. Sounds like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? There is nothing to lose anyway, Well, not really.

The moment you say yes to the offer, the supposed employer starts laying a trap around you. And after several days, you might figure out that you have been cheated of your hard-earned money.

Confused? Let us tell you how scammers dupe people on the pretence of offering lucrative online jobs and how one can spot the red flags.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE GUIDE ON ONLINE JOB SCAMS

The Quint's new project Scamguard aims to offer a guide to tackle the online scams that are prevalent on social media platforms. This part of the project would deal with some unrealistic online or part-time job offers that people receive on their messaging platforms.