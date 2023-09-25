How to Identify & Beat Online Job Scams

Learn how scammers dupe people on the pretence of offering lucrative online jobs and know how to safeguard yourself.
Earning around Rs 4,000 for just subscribing to YouTube channels. Sounds like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? There is nothing to lose anyway, Well, not really.
The moment you say yes to the offer, the supposed employer starts laying a trap around you. And after several days, you might figure out that you have been cheated of your hard-earned money.
Confused? Let us tell you how scammers dupe people on the pretence of offering lucrative online jobs and how one can spot the red flags.
The Quint's new project Scamguard aims to offer a guide to tackle the online scams that are prevalent on social media platforms. This part of the project would deal with some unrealistic online or part-time job offers that people receive on their messaging platforms.
The scam starts with a person posing as an employer reaching out to the victims with part-time job offers, where the employer promises great returns for an easy job.
The victim is then asked to join a WhatsApp or Telegram group, where other associates of the scammer pose as investors. The associates share their experience about their profits on their investments with the victim. This is done to make the victims believe in the authenticity of the job.
After this, the victims are asked to pay some amount to participate in premium tasks. The victims are asked to 'rate and review' videos or posts on YouTube and other platforms. The victims receive some nominal amount after the completion of their first few tasks.
This leads to the victims investing a hefty amount in the hope of receiving their promised return. However, after the victims' highest investment is made, they are removed from the group.
Sukumar (name changed), a resident of Hyderabad and a victim of online job scam, told The Quint, "It all began with a seemingly exciting opportunity... I received a random WhatsApp message about a part-time social media influencer job. Eager to earn some extra income, I registered myself and started with an initial investment of just Rs 5,000."
Sukumar was encouraged by small profits and kept investing which led him to perform several tasks. However, the promised returns soon vanished and he lost around Rs 1,00,00.
But is Sukumar the only one who got trapped in the scam? No. This is one such isolated incident from a long list.
As per Hyderabad City Police, Rs 700-crore fraud was uncovered on 23 July. The scamsters allegedly had ties to China and its 'terror networks'. The accused trapped about 15,000 people in over one year. Nine people from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad were arrested by the cybercrime wing in connection with the fraud.
The Hindu published a report that said around 15,000 people from the country have fallen for these online job scams. The officials have said that they have received complaints of people losing a hefty amount ranging from Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1 crore.
A woman from Maharashtra's Nashik fell into the scammer's trap and ended up losing Rs 15 lakh in a work-from-home job scam case. The accused contacted the victim on an instant messaging app in April.
In a span of three days, scammers duped about 15 people of over Rs 1.6 crore in Hyderabad. One of the victims, who serves a central government employee, lost Rs 90 lakh in one month. From software engineers to managers, all these people were well-educated and yet fell into the trap of fraudsters.
According to Mumbai cyber police's data, about 65 people were defrauded in the first four months of the year. The age group which was mostly targeted was between 25 and 55.
The Quint spoke to Rituparna Ghosh, a clinical psychologist with Apollo Hospitals, to understand why people respond to such "too good to be true job" opportunities.
Ghosh further mentioned that the scammers exploit these emotions by advertising these jobs in a manner where people feel that they can fulfill their dreams without putting in much effort.
Arman Khan, a victim of online job scam, narrated their experience and told The Quint that he was defrauded of around Rs 24,000. He was approached on Telegram and asked to invest Rs 1,000 in the beginning. However, when Khan was again asked to add Rs 2,000 he declined. The scammers did not give up.
Khan said that the scammers continued texting him and showed him pictures where one could see people earning profits on their investments. This prompted Khan to keep investing which eventually let me to be cheated of his money.
Joshi said that scammers create messages that trigger empathy, compassion, and even share stories of other people's hardships and how the investment helped them to get out of it.
An article published in Science Direct in 2017 said that since scams are often designed to incite an emotional response, people may not base their judgement on "systematic consideration of the various risks and benefits". It added that confirmation bias and hindsight bias also play a role in people falling for online scams.
The article further said that "the impact of emotions on responding to online scams has largely been neglected, despite the fact that current emotional states may lead individuals to make decisions that are seemingly irrational to an outsider."
Let's take a moment here and analyse how these scammers get our contact details so easily. To understand the same, we contacted Sandeep Kumar Shukla, a professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of IIT Kanpur.
He explained that the scammers may buy databases on the dark web from various data breaches that has happened in the past, such as at Big Basket and Domino's. Professor Shukla said, "They [scammers] also actually scrape social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram etc. A lot of people put their mobile number on there. So that's another way they actually scavenge contact details. "
It should be highlighted here that we should not give out our contact details so easily, be it for some sort of scheme or during shopping, as it might be misused by an individual.
But do the scammers target a particular group or a demographic while carrying out their plans?
Speaking to The Quint, Karan Saini, a security researcher at Infosec Clinic said, "Scammers usually cast a wide net. Essentially, what that means is they're not trying to contact any specific demographic. Because it's cheaper and easier to just blast communication to a set of phone numbers which they know to exist as opposed to having to sort of comb through specific niche target groups."
Saini mentioned that a person can be missed if their contact details do not appear in the scammers' database.
Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a video explaining how scammers are making websites impersonating the government sites to cheat people of their money.
One can see how different fraudulent websites were created, which asked for registration fees.
Mimicking domain names and official websites are some of the ways scammers are duping people.
Earlier, PIB had also debunked a fake message which talked about the government recruiting people under the "Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana". The registration fees for the 'opportunity' was Rs 1650. However, there was no such scheme.
An X user named 'Pallavibordoloi' uploaded a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat where one can see a job opportunity from Infosys.
However, it can be seen that the supposed employer does not ask for the person's CV or any qualifications.
What seems weird is why would an Information Technology (IT) company ask potential candidates to review YouTube videos?
The user too pointed out that they think the opportunity was a scam.
Another user named 'Bhavya' tweeted to Infosys when they received a similar message from an individual posing to be a recruitment manager from Infosys.
Infosys replied by saying that the message seems to be fraudulent.
X handle @GO2Peak shared their experience of part-time job scams where an individual falsely posed as a project coordinator from Wipro.
The supposed employer offered to employ the user as a freelancer where they were required to do a "small YouTube 2-3 minutes task."
The scammer also shared a picture of their identification card to prove that they are indeed working with Wipro.
However, a simple Google Lens search revealed that the picture of the woman was taken from a college website.
We found a tweet posted by a user named 'Karthik M S' where he shared a screenshot of a person, who apparently worked directly with Instagram, reaching out for a job opportunity. The unknown individual said that the user could earn Rs 5,000 - 11,000 per day.
But what is the problem here, you may ask?
Again, the person asked for no details or qualifications of the user.
When the user asked the person to stop texting, he replied saying that "opportunity comes only once in a while."
Check the country code: Look at this message where one Sonia is reaching out to a person for a part-time job offer. What did you notice?
If you search +84 on Google, you will find that it is Vietnam's calling code. It can be one indication that the WhatsApp user as well as the job offer are not authentic.
Look for grammatical mistakes: One closer look at the text will help you identify the grammatical mistakes. For example - The WhatsApp user says, "Do you interest on working online."
It should be noted that such grammatical mistakes are extremely rare in real job offers.
Improper capitalisation and spacing are some other indicators.
Deliberately withholding information: There's something common between the example shared above and this one. Did you notice it too?
In both these cases, the WhatsApp users have deliberately not mentioned their companies' name.
Rather, they have used a company which is popular and known across the world.
Now, here's the problem. Almost no employer would not provide the name of the company while approaching potential candidates.
High money for an easy job: Almost all these job opportunities have unrealistic monetary benefits for a simple job. If the company is promising you high returns such as Rs 5,000 or 10,000 for an hour's work, chances are the job offer is fake.
Tapping into the emotions: Constant texts, asking people why they are not interested, and why they are not replying are some of the most common indicators of a scammer offering a job.
These scammers tap into people's emotions and try to prod them to accept the offer. Saying something like it is a good opportunity and it will give you extra income are some other indicators.
Professor Shukla said that if somebody is offering a certain percentage of profit on an investment or giving a large amount of money, then people should not believe that.
He said, "It is as we were told when we were a kid by parents that do not speak to strangers." Professor Shukla further emphasised on using credible sources. He mentioned that if a person needs to connect to any organisation, then they should refer to official websites and not depend on Google searches for third-party websites.
Saini mentioned that if a person does not respond to such communication on their WhatsApp, then a major part of the problem is solved.
Here are some other quick tips that you may refer to when you receive an online job offer.
1. Do not share your personal documents immediately.
2. Do not give out your credit or debit card details or any sort of OTP.
3. Do not click on any links sent to you by an unknown number.
4. Search about the company, and write to them on their official mail in case of my doubt.
5. Next time when you go out and you receive a request to share your contact number for any lottery or offers, think twice before sharing it.
