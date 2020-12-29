Image of Farmers With a Modified Car Viral as ‘Mercedes G-Wagon’

We also looked for the price of Force Gurkha and found that it ranged from Rs 9.75 Lakh to Rs 13.30 Lakh for different variants.

Clearly, an image of protesters sitting around a car with a Mercedes logo was shared without verification to take a dig at the financial status of the farmers.

This is just of the many fake news stories debunked by The Quint’s WebQoof team, which were aimed at discrediting the ongoing agitation by farmers across north India. You can read our fact-checks here.

(We have reached out to Manpreet Singh, the owner of the car in the viral image. This story will be updated as and when we hear from him.)