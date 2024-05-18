Fake Exit Poll Graphic From Times Now Predicting TDP's Win in AP Viral!

Fact-Check: We did not find any such graphic on Times Now's social media.
An image showing an exit poll survey predicting Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, purportedly published by news channel, Times Now is being shared on social media platforms.
What does the graphic show?: It reads: "TDP: 95-100, JSP: 16-18, BJP: 3-5, YSRCP: 55-60 and OTHERS: 0-1"
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
Team WebQoof went through the social media handles and website of Times Now and could not find any information about such an exit poll.
According to the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission, news outlets or publications are prohibited from releasing such surveys while polling is underway in other parts of the country.
How did we find out?: At first, we went through the Times Now social media handles and websites to check if any such information was posted, however, did not find any evidence.
We also ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the photo and came across a post by Times Now on their X page from 2021.
The graphic was an opinion poll survey for the 2021 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.
It was a similar graphic as the viral post. The font and design of both were identical.
Here is a comparison between the two.
The Quint has reached out to Times Now to inquire further about this purported exit poll survey and the story will be updated once the response comes.
Additionally, keeping in mind the MCC, publishing of any exit poll surveys is prohibited till 1 June, the last of polling for Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.
Team WebQoof recently debunked a similar claim. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: Clearly, a fake exit poll graphic attributed to Times Now is being shared to make false claims.
