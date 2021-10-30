How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
From claims around the recent attack on a team led by Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to a video of locals refusing to allow a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to enter their village in Uttar Pradesh, take this quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)