How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

From a morphed CNN screenshot to a video of Vijay Rupani, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>From a morphed <em>CNN </em>screenshot to a video of Vijay Rupani,&nbsp;take our quiz to find out&nbsp;how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>

From a morphed image of an article by CNN reporting a ban on sanitary napkins in Afghanistan to a video of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani taking off a red beacon from his car, take this week's quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT