WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around UK PM Rishi Sunak & T20 World Cup

WebQoof Recap | Here's a round-up of all the misinformation that went viral this week.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharing an edited video predicting Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in Gujarat's upcoming elections, to former cricketer Virender Sehwag sharing a video from Turkey linking it to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Here's a round-up of all the misinformation that went viral this week.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and several Hindi new publications shared an old and edited video with a claim that it shows a Pakistani person breaking his TV after their team lost to India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
The claim was shared after India beat Pakistan on Sunday in a tight encounter.
An archive of the post can be found here.
However, we found that the video was from Turkey and nearly six years old. It showed a football fan breaking his television set after his girlfriend pulled a prank on him by switching off the TV during a match against Croatia.
The clip showing the last ball from the India-Pakistan match from 23 October was superimposed on the old video.
You can read our fact-check here.
A childhood picture of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli receiving an award is going viral with a claim that years ago, a young Kohli was awarded by Rishi Sunak, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Several social media users have shared this picture after India's victory against Pakistan on 23 October in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which saw Kohli guiding the country to victory with an impeccable and unbeaten knock of 82 runs.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
However, the picture that is now being shared is from 2003 and shows Kohli being awarded by former cricketer Ashish Nehra.
You can read our fact-check here.
A screenshot of a newspaper clipping, purportedly showing an article by The Times of India, is being shared on social media mentioning that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has introduced a six percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on offerings given to churches during Sunday mass.
This is an edited photo.
However, this is an edited image and the headline is fake. We found a full-page version of this viral photo, and noticed that the headline was edited. The original edition, published on 11 January 2010 predates the introduction of the GST by seven years.
You can read our fact-check here.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a news bulletin of ABP News to claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
The video also claims that the real competition is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP, leaving the Indian National Congress out of the equation.
However, we found that the clip going viral on social media is an edited one. The original video focuses on a press conference held by Kejriwal, where he said that according to a report by the Intelligence Bureau AAP will win the polls.
You can read our fact-check here.
News channel India Today on Friday, 21 October, live streamed an old video of former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announcing his plan for fixing United Kingdom's economy as a recent press conference.
The video came a day after Liz Truss announced her decision of resigning as the British Prime Minister.
An archive of the video can be found here.
However, we found that Sunak's video was from 12 July of this year, when he officially launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech. In September, Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race by defeating Sunak.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)