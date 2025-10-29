The e-SIM ‘Upgrade’ Scam That Can Downgrade Your Bank Balance

What happens when, in an attempt to opt for convenience, you also get conned? As telecom service providers push for digital e-SIMs to replace physical SIMs in your smartphones, scammers have found a new way to access your bank accounts. In a recent case , a Mumbai-based doctor lost Rs 11 lakh within hours after sharing personal details with a fake mobile operator while attempting to switch to an e-SIM.

In this carefully scripted fraud, scammers persuade their victims by offering step-by-step assistance and, through the process, extract crucial information.

Let’s look at how the fake e-SIM scam unfolds, the warning signs to watch for, and how to stay safe.