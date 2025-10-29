The e-SIM ‘Upgrade’ Scam That Can Downgrade Your Bank Balance

advertisement
What happens when, in an attempt to opt for convenience, you also get conned? As telecom service providers push for digital e-SIMs to replace physical SIMs in your smartphones, scammers have found a new way to access your bank accounts. In a recent , a Mumbai-based doctor lost Rs 11 lakh within hours after sharing personal details with a fake mobile operator while attempting to switch to an e-SIM.
In this carefully scripted fraud, scammers persuade their victims by offering step-by-step assistance and, through the process, extract crucial information.
Let’s look at how the fake e-SIM scam unfolds, the warning signs to watch for, and how to stay safe.
Call to Switch: You receive a call from a scammer pretending to be an associate or agent from your mobile service provider. They offer a free, simple SIM-to-eSIM switch, citing special benefits, issues with your current SIM, and/or network policies. They might also convince you that it is a limited-time offer or an exclusive deal.
New e-SIM Request: In the instance mentioned above, the victim followed the scammer’s instructions and submitted a request to switch to e-SIM through the telecom provider’s official app.
Fake App for Upgrade: In other cases, the scammer might also send a link to a malicious app to download, saying it is for the SIM upgrade. The app installs spyware or gives them remote access to your device.
‘OTP Please’: If you’ve requested the switch through the official app, the scammer will ask for the One-Time Password (OTP) you receive on your phone to complete the verification. You are informed that your physical SIM will be deactivated, and the e-SIM will be operational within 24 hours.
New e-SIM Activated: Once you share the OTP, the scammer deactivates your SIM and activates a duplicate SIM on their device. They can then generate OTPs for bank transactions and password resets, compromising your banking apps.
Unsolicited calls or messages urging you to switch to an e-SIM immediately or face action, or miss out on an “exclusive deal”.
Receiving links to unknown apps to “upgrade” to the e-SIM.
An operator requesting you to share OTPs and/or passwords.
Your phone goes to no signal during or right after the call.
Verify: If you receive such calls or messages, contact your mobile service provider through their official customer care number or app. Ask whether any changes have been made to your account or number, and inquire about policies or deals related to the e-SIM upgrade.
Make it Official: Begin the process of switching to an e-SIM through your mobile service provider's official app or website, or by visiting their service center centre.
Decline: Never share OTPs or passwords with anyone. Remember, genuine service providers will never request your personal or financial information
Monitor: Keep a close watch on your bank account and mobile for any unauthorised transactions and OTPs. Also, regularly check your network signal.
Notify: If you receive messages about money transfers, alert your bank immediately. In case you lose phone signal, contact your network provider so they can block further access to the scammer.
Report: Highlight the incident promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal () or call their helpline at 1930. You can also file a complaint at your local police station. Ensure that you gather relevant evidence to support the investigation.
Update: Always keep your device and apps updated to patch any vulnerabilities.
Share: Inform your circles and communities about the scam and ask them to be cautious of any such alerts.
