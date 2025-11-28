Fake Appointment App Scam: When Your 'Doctor Visit' Turns Into a Digital Heist

advertisement
Booking an appointment with medical professionals is usually just a few clicks away. A dedicated website or app shows you their availability, along with time slots to reserve. You make the payment, and within seconds, a confirmation email or an SMS lands in your inbox. It is that simple. But there are sly stakeholders in town, ready to exploit this process and target multiple wallets of unsuspecting victims.
Malicious files disguised as fake doctor appointment booking apps target devices, compromise data and personal details, and can lead to bank transactions that deplete your bank account(s). We guide you through this carefully masked scamming tactic to help you stay alert and protect your information and money.
Fake Appointment Assistance: Scammers reach out to you via WhatsApp or phone, posing as clinic or hospital staff, and insist on helping you book an appointment with the doctor. In a , a victim searched for a clinic online and dialled the listed number, presuming it belonged to the clinic, but the line was operated by scammers.
App Download Link: Scammers send you an Android Package Kit (APK) file on WhatsApp with a generic name such as “doctor appointment app” or “appointment app”.
Device Compromised: Once you press the download button, the malicious file installs on your phone. The app is likely to ask for permission to access your contacts, files, gallery, microphone or camera. The scammer also asks you to provide your personal details and/or make a small advance payment to reserve your slot, another ploy to appear legitimate. In the case mentioned above, the app disappeared from the device after the victim entered their details, while in another , the victim’s phone was hacked soon after the payment was made.
Remote Control: The file gives scammers remote access to your phone, enabling them to start and approve bank transactions without your knowledge. They can also reset passwords for your NetBanking account, email IDs, and other services that require you to log in.
You’re told that appointments can only be booked through the suggested app.
The downloaded app requests broad permissions to access various features on your phone.
Phone glitching or switching off soon after you install the APK file.
You are asked to add your personal information on the app or pay a small fee.
Verify: If you are being asked to book appointments via an app; ensure you install it from a trusted source, such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, instead of tapping on a suspicious link sent by a stranger. Also, check their reviews before you hit download.
Check: Before installing an app, review the device features it needs to access and its purpose. If it asks for many permissions without a clear reason, then cancel the installation.
Direct Booking: If you are still unsure of using an app, book your appointment directly with the hospital or doctor using their official contact number or email ID.
Notify: If you have been scammed, please inform your bank immediately to help reverse the transactions and freeze your account until further notice. Make sure to change your passwords - especially for banking apps and email.
Report: Highlight the incident promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal () or call their helpline at 1930. You can also file a complaint at your local police station. Ensure that you gather relevant evidence to support the investigation.
Share: Inform your circles and communities about the scam and ask them to be cautious of any such alerts.
The Quint's Scamguard initiative aims to keep up with emerging digital scams to help you stay informed and vigilant. If you've been scammed or successfully thwarted one, then tell us your story. Contact us via WhatsApp at +919540511818 or email us at myreport@thequint.com. You can also fill out the and help us take your story forward.
