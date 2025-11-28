Fake Appointment App Scam: When Your 'Doctor Visit' Turns Into a Digital Heist

Booking an appointment with medical professionals is usually just a few clicks away. A dedicated website or app shows you their availability, along with time slots to reserve. You make the payment, and within seconds, a confirmation email or an SMS lands in your inbox. It is that simple. But there are sly stakeholders in town, ready to exploit this process and target multiple wallets of unsuspecting victims.

Malicious files disguised as fake doctor appointment booking apps target devices, compromise data and personal details, and can lead to bank transactions that deplete your bank account(s). We guide you through this carefully masked scamming tactic to help you stay alert and protect your information and money.