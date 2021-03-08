Fake BJP, TMC Posters of Sourav Ganguly Shared Ahead of WB Polls

An image of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s President Sourav Ganguly has been morphed to make fake political posters for both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

The fake posters carry the words, “Welcome Dada,” in Bangla, with an image of Ganguly folding his hands and the logos of the respective parties. This comes amid speculations about the former cricketer’s political alliances for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

We traced the original image back to a 2016 poster for an incense stick brand, Cycle Rhythm Agarbathies.