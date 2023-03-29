Fact Check: Social Media Claims on Paytm UPI Payments Not Being Free Are False

With the recent guidelines on interoperability for prepaid instruments (PPI) like wallets, users will be able to pay using mobile wallets to any UPI QR code, even those issued by other companies, across offline and online merchants. The interchange fees on transactions above ₹2,000 will be paid by the issuer of PPI and not by the consumers. Furthermore, interchange fees shall not be applicable on peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and small businesses in the P2M category.