No, US Hasn’t Declared 19 February as ‘World Chhatrapati Day’

A fake $100 note with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s image is being circulated on social media with a false claim that the United States has declared 19 February as ‘World Chhatrapati Day.’

There are no news reports of the US declaring any such commemorative day or changing their currency. The fake $100 note was created using online picture editors, which allow one to add any image to a pre-designed template of the currency note.