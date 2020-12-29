Video of Istanbul Art Installation Viral As Jodhpur’s Umaid Palace

A reverse image search led us to a video uploaded on a user-generated short video hosting platform, gfycat with the caption, “Galata Tower 3D Light Show in Istanbul, Turkey GIF”

A keyword search of the same led us to a press release on the Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi (The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s) website, stating that a video mapping show would take place at the Galata Tower to promote the Istanbul Youth Festival for 10 days in April 2018.

IBB had also tweeted a video of the same in May 2018. The viral video being shared as Jodhpur’s Umaid Palace, begins at around 18 seconds into the original video.