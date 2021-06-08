Old Video of Ashok Gehlot Visiting a Mosque Shared Without Context

An out-of-context video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exiting a mosque has been shared by several social media users as "proof" of the Indian National Congress' anti-Hindu policies.

However, we found that the video, which dates back 2019, was from Baba Fakhruddin Dargah in Dungarpur. We also found that Gehlot had visited a temple in Galiakot the same day before visiting the dargah.