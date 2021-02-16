2019 Lok Sabha Schedule Shared As 2021 West Bengal Election Dates

A graphic showing the schedule of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has gone viral with the false claim that it shows the dates of the impending elections to West Bengal’s legislative Assembly.
CLAIM
The graphic was shared with the caption that said, “West Bengal Election Dates”. It was titled, “West Bengal Election Dates: State to vote in 7 phases from April 1 to May 19 Year - 2021”.
It went on to list the names of the constituencies alongside the dates and phases. The graphic also states that counting of the votes would take place on 23 May this year.
We found the image was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter.
We also received the image as a query on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The West Bengal Assembly elections are set to happen later this year. However, the dates for those are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. We found no announcements on the ECI’s website about the dates of the upcoming elections.
Secondly, a line at the bottom of the image said that the “general elections” will be held in “seven phases across India”, instead of West Bengal.
Taking a cue from the errors in the viral image, we looked up the dates of the general elections 2019 that were held in the months of April and May 2019.
The previous Assembly elections that took place in 2016 were held in six phases that started on 4 April 2016 and ended on 5 May 2016. The dates for this year’s elections are yet to be announced.
Therefore, a graphic was shared on the internet to falsely claim that the dates of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections were announced.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined