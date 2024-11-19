False Claim That Uddhav Thackeray Called Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb His Brother

A video of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Thackeray say?: "He sacrificed himself. Now if I say that he was my brother, you will ask me whether I know his name. His name was Aurangzeb. By religion, he was a Muslim. But, he sacrificed his life for his country, for Bharat Ma. He gave his life for Bharat Ma, he was not your brother?"

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that Thackeray was speaking about the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.