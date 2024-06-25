Edited Video of Man Lying Under a Moving Bus in Hyderabad Goes Viral as Real

Fact-check: An edited video of a person lying under a moving bus and then safely running back is going viral on social media as a real clip.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a man lying under a moving bus on a busy road is going viral on social media as a real incident from Hyderabad.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a similar video on Instagram shared by a page dedicated to editing videos.
This page, 'editing blackbird' had shared a very similar video of the same person lying under other moving vehicles and coming out safely.
It proceeds to explain how this video was edited using the Capcut application.
Discrepancies in the viral video: We also noticed a few errors in this viral edit. For example, there was no shadow cast of the person who was running on the street whereas all other vehicles were casting shadows on the road.
We also noticed that the white lines drawn on the roads blurred, vanished, or even changed positions when a person crossed them.
We also noticed a few errors in this viral edit.
The Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) VC Sajjanar, also clarified on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that this video is edited.
Sajjanar said, "This video which is going viral on social media is fake. This is a fully edited video. Some people are editing videos like this to be popular on social media. It is not a good practice to try to tarnish the image of RTC with such shenanigans. There is a danger of others imitating these types of unintended actions done for likes and comments. Edited videos that are made for fun can also cause harm to others. Such incidents #TGSRTC are taken seriously by the management. Legal action will be taken against those responsible."
Conclusion: An edited video of a person lying under a moving bus and then safely running back is going viral on social media as a real clip.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined