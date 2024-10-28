Ratan Tata's Image Featured on Burj Khalifa After Death? No, Image is Edited

advertisement
An image showing late industrialist Ratan Tata, standing tall, in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that the Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the industrialist following the demise
What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and did not find any legitimate source to verify this image.
We, then, conducted a keyword search and did not find anything to prove that the Burj Khalifa paid tribute to Tata.
Following this, we simply searched Tata’s name on Google and found a similar image on Britannica’s page.
This showed us a similar image of Tata in the foreground.
Britannica credited the image to “Saurabh Das/AP/Shutterstock.”
We ran a keyword search and found the same image on Associated Press's website.
We also ran the image on TrueMedia, a website that helps detect AI-generated content, to understand whether the visual was edited or not using AI. The analysis said “uncertain: could be authentic or manipulated."
However, it noted that there was evidence of digital manipulation, not using AI tools.
Actress Simi Garewal had also posted this image but corrected herself stating that the visual was edited and was uploaded in "good faith."
Burj Khalifa: We tried looking for the image of the Burj Khalifa and found several visuals which were similar to the viral image.
We found this visual on the website of a Dubai-based company called McLaren Engineering Group, a leading full-service engineering firm renowned for its trusted, high quality, and innovative approach to solving complex challenges.
Conclusion: The image is edited to falsely claim that Burj Khalifa honoured Tata.
