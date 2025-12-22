E-Challan Scams Persist with Fake Parivahan Site: Here's How to Spot Them

advertisement
A new e-Challan scam has entered the chat and has masked itself flawlessly to avoid detection or suspicion, unless you really pay attention. In a previous Scamguard , we uncovered that scammers have been sending malicious APK files disguised as e-Challans via WhatsApp to vehicle owners, emptying their wallets. Now they lure their next target through fake government portals and pressure tactics, warning you of dire consequences. The fraudulent website mimics the original portal, making it harder for you to spot the fraud.
We break down the new con, making you panic and transfer money without thinking.
Fake Alert: You receive a text or WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming that your “traffic violation fine remains unpaid” or there is a “speeding offence linked to your vehicle”. It urges you to pay the fine online immediately to avoid penalties, legal action, or even vehicle impoundment.
Pay Via Link: The message contains a link that redirects you to a fake e-Challan Parivahan website, a replica of the original portal.
The Convincing Trap: A fake challan or fine for your vehicle is listed on the official-looking website’s homepage without even asking you to add your ‘Challan Number’, ‘Vehicle Number’ or ‘DL Number’.
No Verification: When you tap or click the challan, you are taken directly to the payment page, which lists various payment methods. The site skips checking for your vehicle details and providing you with a ‘Confirmation of E-Payment’.
Messages received from unknown phone numbers, out of the blue, especially about a vehicle you don’t own or a violation you didn’t commit.
Suspicious website links that closely resemble the original URL.
No details of your vehicle, license, challan number or OTP are required to access the challan.
You’re redirected to an unsecure payment gateway page, which asks for your debit or credit card details.
Verify: First rule, do not click or tap any suspicious links. If you receive a message about a pending fine, visit the official website (), enter the required details, verify with the OTP, and check whether any challans have been issued for your vehicle.
Inspect: The official e-challan website follows a process to access your fine(s), which includes entering details in the ‘Challan Details’ box (see picture below) and verifying via your registered mobile number or Aadhaar. You are also directed to a ‘Confirmation E-Payment’ page before making the payment online.
Notify: If you’ve made a payment to the scammer(s), alert your bank as soon as possible to help reverse or block the transaction. Block the card used to make the payment.
Report: Highlight the incident promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal () or call their helpline at 1930. You can also file a complaint at your local police station. Ensure that you gather relevant evidence to support the investigation.
Share: Inform your circles and communities about the scam and ask them to be cautious of any such alerts.
The Quint's Scamguard initiative aims to keep up with emerging digital scams to help you stay informed and vigilant. If you've been scammed or successfully thwarted one, then tell us your story. Contact us via WhatsApp at +919540511818 or email us at myreport@thequint.com. You can also fill out the and help us take your story forward.
