E-Challan Scams Persist with Fake Parivahan Site: Here's How to Spot Them

A new e-Challan scam has entered the chat and has masked itself flawlessly to avoid detection or suspicion, unless you really pay attention. In a previous Scamguard article , we uncovered that scammers have been sending malicious APK files disguised as e-Challans via WhatsApp to vehicle owners, emptying their wallets. Now they lure their next target through fake government portals and pressure tactics, warning you of dire consequences. The fraudulent website mimics the original portal, making it harder for you to spot the fraud.

We break down the new con, making you panic and transfer money without thinking.