CGI Video of Cars Floating in a Flooded City Goes Viral as Real Clip From Dubai

This video is not real but has been created by VFX.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An animated video of cars floating in a flooded city is being falsely linked to Dubai floods.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing several luxurious cars floating around in a flooded city on inflatable pool floats is going viral on social media as recent video from Dubai.

Background: Sharjah in United Arab Emirates witnessed heavy rainfall and flood-like situation on 16 April.

What's the truth?: This video is not real but has been created by VFX.

  • It is being falsely shared as a recent visual from Dubai floods.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google which led us to an Instagram post shared by an account named Megazettes on 18 April 2024.

  • The video matched with the viral video and the credits were given to an account named 'Vertex.cgi'.

  • The account's bio reads, "Viral Content Campaigns, VFX" and the name itself mentions computer-generated imagery.

  • At the time of writing this story, the video had garnered 97.5 millions views with 1.5 million likes.

  • The account also carried several other CGI videos of brand advertisements in public spaces.

  • We checked their website which specified that this company creates innovative and animated advertisements for brands.

  • We have also reached out to the company who clarified that this video has been created by using CGI.

Conclusion: An animated video of cars floating in a flooded city is being falsely linked to Dubai floods.

(Note: This story was updated to add the company's quote.)

