CGI Video of Cars Floating in a Flooded City Goes Viral as Real Clip From Dubai

Fact-check: An animated video of cars floating in a flooded city is being falsely linked to Dubai floods.
A video showing several luxurious cars floating around in a flooded city on inflatable pool floats is going viral on social media as recent video from Dubai.
Background: Sharjah in United Arab Emirates witnessed heavy rainfall and flood-like situation on 16 April.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google which led us to an Instagram post shared by an account named Megazettes on 18 April 2024.
The video matched with the viral video and the credits were given to an account named 'Vertex.cgi'.
The account's bio reads, "Viral Content Campaigns, VFX" and the name itself mentions computer-generated imagery.
At the time of writing this story, the video had garnered 97.5 millions views with 1.5 million likes.
The account also carried several other CGI videos of brand advertisements in public spaces.
We checked their website which specified that this company creates innovative and animated advertisements for brands.
We have also reached out to the company who clarified that this video has been created by using CGI.
Conclusion: An animated video of cars floating in a flooded city is being falsely linked to Dubai floods.
(Note: This story was updated to add the company's quote.)
