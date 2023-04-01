No, DPS Goa Has Not Allowed Pupils To Wear Bikinis as Part of Their Uniform

There is no Delhi Public School in Goa.
A viral graphic claiming that Delhi Public School (DPS) Goa has allowed its pupils to wear bikinis as uniforms during summers.
It says that the decision came after the school found "Goa's weather too hot and humid."
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the viral graphic carried a small watermark which read 'thekatvaaindiaa'.
The graphic carried a watermark.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for social media accounts with the same name.
This led us to an Instagram page, which had shared this photo on 28 May.
The post was shared on an Instagram account.
The page's description mentioned that it was a "satire/parody" page.
The page's bio mentions that it is a 'satire/parody' page.
It had a highlight titled "Disclaimer!," which said that all the stories and posts shared on the account as news were "not real and done as a purpose of Satire/Parody" and was not meant to be taken seriously.
The page carries a disclaimer.
What about DPS Goa?: We checked DPS' website to see if they had a school in Goa, but found that there is no DPS Goa.
Conclusion: A satirical post has gone viral with the false claim that DPS Goa has allowed its pupils to wear bikinis as part of their school uniform.
