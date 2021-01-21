Did Donald Trump Say ‘He Won’ in His Last Letter to Joe Biden?

While Donald Trump has definitely left a letter for his successor Biden, the text of the said letter is not available in the public domain. According to a report by CNN, Joe Biden told reporters that Trump has left him a ‘very generous letter’ but he added that he won’t reveal the content of the letter because ‘it was private’.

Next, we compared the format of the viral letter with another letter written by Donald Trump and found that the format of date differs in the two letters. While earlier letters drafted by trump followed MM-DD-YYYY date format, the viral letter has used DD-MM-YYYY format.