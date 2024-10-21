Old Video of Men Being Pushed Out From Women's Coach in Delhi Metro Revived

advertisement
A video is going viral online which shows police officers slapping and pushing out men from women's coach of Delhi metro.
Many social media users are sharing this video without specifying the date it was shot.
The post carried the longer version of the same clip and the logo of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can also be seen in the video.
We also noticed that the metro shows a yellow band across it indicating that the metro is on yellow line of the DMRC.
Video from 2010: Next, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and found a report shared by the news channel NDTV from 26 November 2010.
The report stated how a group of men were slapped by angry female passengers on the Delhi-Gurgaon line (Yellow line).
We found the same video shared by ABP News on 21 July 2012.
We noticed the same police officer in the video from 2010 in the now-viral clip.
Conclusion: An old video of men being pushed out of the women's coach from Delhi metro has resurfaced on the internet.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)