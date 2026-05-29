How Poor Journalism and Viral Rumours Turned Watermelons Into the Enemy

There is a popular proverb: "Whether the watermelon falls on the knife, or the knife falls on the watermelon, it is the melon that suffers." It is usually used to describe how the vulnerable, when caught between forces beyond their control, always bear the cost. This time, the proverb turned literal and the fruit itself was in the dock; prosecuted by poor journalistic standards and a misinformation ecosystem that moves faster than facts.

On 26 April, a barrage of news reports came up stating that a family of four living in Mumbai had passed away after they reportedly consumed watermelon and biryani a day before. These reports promptly suspected that the watermelon was contaminated/adulterated. Some even went on to claim that the family died of food poisoning after consuming watermelon after having biryani.

What the headlines buried, or ignored entirely, was the investigation unfolding in parallel. But "source-based" reports were enough for some publications. Police later stated that forensic tests had identified zinc phosphide—a toxic chemical commonly used to kill rats—as the cause of death. The final findings are yet to be made public as of publishing of this article.